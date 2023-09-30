ODI World Cup: Marnus Labuschagne lauds Rohit Sharma before blockbuster clash, says 'he's very hard to stop'

Australia star man Marnus Labuschagne was full of praise for India skipper Rohit Sharma as he applauded him before the high-profile clash in the ODI World Cup. Both Rohit and Labuschagne will be eccentric to their team’s success when Australia meet India in Chennai in their first ODI World Cup match on Sunday, October 8. India will have a huge mental advantage ahead of the contest having beaten the team from down under 2-1 in the recently concluded ODI series.

Marnus lauds Rohit

"Rohit Sharma is someone who scored quite freely without taking any risks. He's very hard to stop once get going," Marnus Labuschagne told FOX Cricket.

"We got to continue to learn and make sure the first Test and the second Test is all not the same. We need to keep learning," Labuschagne added.

Labuschagne was in great nick of form during the ODI series against India having amassed 138 runs in three matches. He averaged 46 during the series with a best of 72 in the Rajkot ODI. The 29-year-old was initially dropped from the World Cup squad but made the cut after Ashton Agar was shown the exit doors. Glenn Maxwell’s rise as a specialist spin bowler paved the way for Australia to drop Agar in favour of Labuschagne.

"As I said to Rohit out there when we were walking. I said ‘I am watching whatever you do, I want to learn. You guys are the best in these conditions. We are foreign to these conditions. You learn from the opposition, you learn from the way they do it. We try and learn and grow with each game," he further added.

At the time of writing, India’s preparations for the World Cup saw a big spanner in the work as their clash against England was called off. With rain playing spoilsport in Guwahati, the contest was called off without any ball being bowled. India will now get only the Netherlands match to prepare before they take the field against Australia in the ODI World Cup.

