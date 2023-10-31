LIVE TV
ODI World Cup 2023: Shafique, Zaman keep Pak's slightest SF hope alive with 7-wicket win; Ban officially out

Kolkata, IndiaEdited By: Aditya PimpaleUpdated: Oct 31, 2023, 08:35 PM IST

ODI World Cup 2023: Shafique, Zaman keep Pak's slightest SF hope alive with 7-wicket win; Ban officially out

Story highlights

Having lost four consecutive matches and been affected by off-field controversies, Pakistan got rid of the monkey behind their backs with a seven-wicket win. After reducing Bangladesh to 204, Pakistan batters made light work of the opposition with the bat and chased the target in 32.3 overs. With six points now to their name, Babar Azam’s men will look to fight for every point as the tournament reaches business end.

Pakistan have kept their slightest hopes to reach the semifinals of the ODI World Cup alive with a seven-wicket win against Bangladesh on Tuesday (Oct 31). The contest played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata has also seen Bangladesh officially eliminated from the semifinal race. Pakistan’s star batters Abdullah Shafique (68) and Fakhar Zaman (81) laid the foundation of the win as their team ended a four-match losing streak in the ODI World Cup.

Pakistan break losing streak

The pair of Shafique and Zaman put together an opening stand of 128 runs from 21 overs before the former was scalped by Mehidy Hasan Miraz. He would later get the better of skipper Babar on 9 as he failed to make the most of his opportunity.

More to Follow…

Aditya Pimpale

I am Aditya Pimpale a passionate sports writer and commentator who loves travelling. Hailing from the royal town of Kolhapur in Maharashtra, my passion for football, cricket, tennis and Formula One has driven me to the latest chapter of my career. 

