World Cup 2023: Fireworks, masks and cake - CAB planning to celebrate Virat Kohli's b'day with a grand show

Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is planning to pull all stops to celebrate Indian cricketer Virat Kohli's 35th birthday at the iconic Eden Gardens next week. CAB is planning to distribute approximately 70,000 Kohli masks among the spectators when India take on South Africa at the stadium on November 5, which coincides with Kohli's birthday.

The CAB currently headed by former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly's brother, Snehasish Ganguly, has come up with a plan to mark the Indian batter's birthday, pending approval from ICC, according to a PTI report

"We want every fan in the stadium wearing Kohli masks as he walks in. We plan to distribute about 70,000 masks on that day," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly told reporters.

“We also plan to host a fireworks show during the mid-innings interval for Virat and the crowd. It will be our way of celebrating his birthday, and our way of saying that the entire Kolkata crowd are part of the celebrations. We are sure of a full house and everyone in the stands is a Virat fan. It is a gesture on behalf of all of them,” Snehasish added.

Apart from the masks and fireworks, the CAB is planning to organise a cake-cutting ceremony before the start of the match and felicitate Kohli with a memento.

India will be playing its penultimate league match at the Eden Gardens against an in-form South Africa. Up until now, India are the only unbeaten side in the tournament. However, their head-to-head record in World Cups against the Proteas is a bit shaky.

The Men-in-Blue have won two matches out of the five played against South Africa. While a win would certainly help India seal a top spot in the points table, the spectators will be hoping that Kohli breaks the record for most ODI centuries.

Prior to the South Africa match, India will play Sri Lanka at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2). Kohli will have the opportunity to go level with Sachin Tendulkar (49) in the all-time ODI centurions list.

(With inputs from agencies)