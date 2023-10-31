ODI World Cup: Hope Virat Kohli scores 49th ODI ton on his birthday, says Pakistan's Md Rizwan

India have been on a roll in the ongoing home ODI World Cup. After six games, they remain the only unbeaten team with win in each outing and are sitting at the top in the points table of the ten-team competition. Batters and bowlers have been very clinical whereas they have been delivering as a fielding unit as well.

While captain Rohit Sharma remains India's highest run-getter (398) -- fourth-most overall -- Virat Kohli is also not behind. Kohli is at the sixth spot with in terms of most runs in the tournament (354 runs, including a ton) and is one century away from equalling Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's ODI tally (49 -- most-ever). Thus, Indian fans are eagerly waiting for him to score his 49th and also register his 50th ton during the mega event.

Ahead of Pakistan's clash versus Bangladesh, in match 31 in Kolkata on Tuesday (Oct 31), Mohammed Rizwan wished Kohli to score his 49th ODI ton on his birthday, when India take on South Africa in Kolkata on Nov 5 (Sunday), and also for the star batter to slam his 50th century during the marquee event.

Rizwan said while talking to India Today, "It is nice to know that his birthday is on 5th of November. Wish him all the best and a happy birthday, though I don't celebrate mine and I don't believe in that. Wishing a great one to Virat. I hope he can get his 49th ODI hundred on his birthday. And I wish him that He could also get his 50th ODI century in this World Cup."

Kohli scored a majestic 103 not out in India's chase of 257 versus Bangladesh, in Pune, on Oct 19. He will hope to continue his good form in the tournament and reach 50 ODI tons sooner than later. He was out for a duck in India's latest win, which came versus defending champions England on Oct 29 in Lucknow.

Talking about India's clash versus England, they were asked to bat first and rode on captain Rohit's 87 to post 229 for 9. In reply, Jos Buttler-led English side were dismissed for 129 in 34.5 overs with Mohammed Shami (4 for 22) and Jasprit Bumrah (3 for 32) wreaking havoc with the ball.

For Rizwan-starrer Pakistan, they face the Bangla Tigers on Tuesday in Kolkata as both teams are placed in the bottom-half of the table with their semi-finals hopes slowly but steadily fading away.

