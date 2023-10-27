ODI World Cup 2023: Pakistan rope in Usama Mir as concussion sub, scalps Van der Dussen in first over

Pakistan’s super-sub Usama Mir made an instant impact in the ODI World Cup on Friday (Oct 27) against South Africa, having come on for Shadab Khan.



Unfortunately for Pakistan, Shadab was ruled out of the clash against South Africa under concussion protocols, having suffered injury.



This allowed Mir to come onto the field for Pakistan and produce a breakthrough when they needed it most against the Proteas. Shadab Khan 🔄 Usama Mir



Pakistan make first-ever Cricket World Cup concussion sub 👇#PAKvSA #CWC23https://t.co/DdvYRlLhRR — ICC (@ICC) October 27, 2023 × What happened with Shadab Khan?

Shadab Khan injured himself while fielding the second legal delivery of South Africa's chase. He ran in quickly from mid-on to intercept a shot from Temba Bavuma and threw down the stumps at the bowler's end. However, Shadab lost balance and fell awkwardly, appearing to hit his head on the ground. The player would then spend some time on the field lying but was then forced to leave the field. Later his departure from the field was confirmed, with Mir coming on as a substitute in the 15th over.

On the fifth ball of his spell in the 19th over, Mir got the better of Rassie van der Dussen on 21 with a good lbw call.

The decision was reviewed by the player and the DRS went in the bowler’s favour as the ball’s impact and hitting went on the umpire’s call.

He also became the first player to get a wicket as a concussion sub in the ODI World Cup. Before departing Shadab contributed 46 off 36 and helped Pakistan reach 270 in Chennai.

At the time of writing South Africa, were 243/6 and needed 28 more runs to win from 11 overs. Earlier Pakistan saw a moderate collapse as they were restricted to 270 with Saud Shakeel (52) and Babar Azam (50) contributing the bulk of runs. Shadab Khan scored 43 off 36 and was it his fluent best before facing an unfortunate injury while fielding.



For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi (60/4) and Marco Jansen (43/3) were the pick of the bowlers while Gerald Coetzee got a couple of wickets.