ODI World Cup 2023 - NZ captain Tom Latham heaps praise on newbie Rachin, says 'he played a fantastic knock'

From watching the 2019 CWC final from a bar in Bengaluru, India, to hitting his maiden Cricket World Cup hundred against England four years later, New Zealand’s Rachin Ravindra has come a long way.

The left-handed batter was all over England during the latest edition’s curtain raiser in Ahmedabad, picking one wicket and slamming an unbeaten and stunning 123 off 96 balls, helping his team avenge last time’s loss with a 9-wicket win. Kiwi captain Tom Latham also praised this future superstar.

Alongside Devon Conway, also on his ODI World Cup debut, the pair stitched 273 runs for the second wicket – the fourth-highest partnership for any wicket in the tournament’s history and broke several other records.

While Conway made the evening his own with his career-best 152*, Rachin’s superb striking had the cricketing world talking. Speaking to the media after his side’s massive win over world champions England, Captain Latham praised the duo and acknowledged his bowlers' efforts to restrict England under 300 despite a handy start.

“Obviously, a fantastic partnership between Rachin and Devon,” Latham said during the post-match presser.

“From the 30-over mark onwards, to restrict them to 280 was fantastic. It has been a quick build-up - the warm-ups and guys from Bangladesh. We've played a bit in these conditions, and I thought we adapted to these conditions beautifully.

“Probably, the most pleasing thing was Devon and Rachin just reacted to what was being bowled. Rachin played a fantastic innings, and proud of him. Looking forward to get around him tonight,” Latham added.

New Zealand start CWC campaign with a bang

Electing to bowl first after winning the toss, New Zealand restricted England to 282 for nine in 50 overs, with seamer Matt Henry returning with best figures of three for 48. Joe Root starred with the bat for the world champions, hitting a fighting 77, while Captain Jos Buttler scored almost run-a-ball 43.

Sam Curran dismissed Will Young on a first-ball duck to launch England’s defence. That, however, turned in New Zealand's favour as the batting pair of Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra wreaked havoc.

The duo made light of England’s bowling by hitting fours and sixes at will. In the centre of an incredible chase, both hit respective centuries and helped New Zealand chase the target with nine wickets.

While the Kiwis will face the Netherlands in their next league game on October 9 in Hyderabad, England will face Bangladesh on October 10 in Dharamsala.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE