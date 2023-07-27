ODI World Cup 2023: England handed major boost as Jofra Archer 'on course' for return, confirms coach Farbrace

England could be handed a major boost ahead of the ODI World Cup as star bowler Jofra Archer is “on course” for a return to the national side according to his Sussex coach Paul Farbrace on Wednesday, July 26. Archer, pivotal in England’s 2019 World Cup triumph has been out of the national set-up with several elbow operations and suffering a stress fracture of the back. However, according to the latest developments, he could be available for selection as the defending champions will head to India to defend their crown in October.

Archer to return?

"He is going well. I think he is on course for the World Cup, which is fantastic news,” Sussex head coach Paul Farbrace told the BBC.

Archer has been struggling with injuries in recent times and has spent more time on the treatment table than on the field. He was also ruled out of the entire Indian Premier League (IPL) season in 2022 and played only five matches in the 2023 season. However, with less than 100 months to go before the start of the World Cup in India, he will be a welcome addition to the side.

"He is going nicely," added Farbrace of the quick who played the most recent of his 13 Tests in February 2021.

Archer last played for England in March during the Bangladesh tour in the limited-overs series while he has not played in the red-ball format since February 2021 against India in Ahmedabad. He has since been in and out of the side due to injury issues. However, he now eyes a place in the English team as they prepare to become just the third nation to defend the ODI World Cup after West Indies and Australia.

Archer’s dream 2019 World Cup

In the biggest moment of his cricketing career, Archer was tasked to lead England home in the Super Over of the ODI World Cup final in 2019. After the match had ended in a tie, the Super Over finish saw Archer with the ball in hand as he helped England successfully defend the target in the one-over eliminator. Archer took Eoin Morgan’s side home with an inch-perfect Super Over as England won their first ODI World Cup in their own backyard.

The defending champions will start their World Cup journey on Thursday, October 5 in a repeat of the 2019 World Cup final against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

