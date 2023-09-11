ODI World Cup 2023: Ashton Agar ready to share bowling podium with Adam Zampa, says 'I can't wait to play'

Australia’s ace all-rounder Ashton Agar is geared up for the upcoming ODI World Cup as he will share the bowling podium with compatriot Adam Zampa in India. Agar, who is all set to leave for Australia from South Africa for a paternity leave will be an important member of the side as his side targets a record sixth World Cup in India. Agar, 29, was recently included in Australia’s ODI World Cup squad that also features Zampa, who is likely to be the first choice.

Agar ready for Zampa’s company

"I can't wait to play with Zamps in that World Cup," Agar, speaking before the South Africa tour, said.

"We're ripe for it, we're pretty experienced now, we've played a lot of games together.

"When we play together, we usually have a pretty good impact on the game. We just know each other so well, we're good friends, we just know what to do out there and we communicate nicely. We seem to complement each other with our skillsets,” the Aussie all-rounder added.

The coming ODI World Cup in India will be a great chance for the Aussies to yet again stamp their authority on the cricketing world. They currently hold the World Test Championship (WTC) having won the title in England in June while they were also T20 World Cup champions in 2021. An ODI World Cup in India will complete the World Championship set for the side in span of less than two years.

In his eight years with the side, Agar has not featured prominently as he only accounts for 21 wickets while playing just 22 matches. During this period, he has been facing stiff competition from Zampa having made his ODI debut in 2016. During the same period, Zampa played in 81 matches while scalping 136 wickets for the national side.

Australia prepare for World Cup

The Aussies currently in South Africa have been in great form as they seek momentum before the showpiece tournament. The Aussies won the T20I series against the Proteas 3-0 while they got the better of the hosts in the first two ODIs to lead the series 2-0. Currently, Mitchell Marsh is in the stand-in skipper’s role while Pat Cummins and Steve Smith spend time away from the team. Both are nursing a wrist injury while Mitchell Starc is also unavailable for the series.

The trio is expected to return for the ODI series against India later in the month while they begin their World Cup campaign against the same side on Sunday, October 8.

