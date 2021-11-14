NZ vs AUS, T20 WC 2021 final prediction: Who will win today's match between New Zealand & Australia?

The trans-Tasmanian rivalry will resume at the biggest stage of them all when Australia take on New Zealand in the much-awaited final of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday (November 14). After a tournament filled with action-packed matches, the summit clash is all set to feature two of the best teams of the competition battling it out for their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Both Australia and New Zealand are yet to win the T20 World Cup and a new champion is set to be crowned in Dubai on Sunday. While New Zealand entered the final after defeating favourites England in the first semi-final, Australia got the better of Pakistan in the second semi-final to book a spot in the summit clash.

Both teams had finished second in their respective groups in the Super 12 stage and dumped the two favourites to set up what promises to be a blockbuster final encounter. New Zealand had successfully chased down the target of 167 runs against England to become the first finalists of this year's T20 World Cup.

Riding on Daryl Mitchell's unbeaten 72, Devon Conway's crucial knock of 46 runs and Jimmy Neesham's quickfire cameo of 11-ball 27, New Zealand got over the line with an over to spare in the thrilling run-chase and won by five wickets. Australia had a similar result in their semi-final clash against Pakistan as they too won by five wickets with an over to spare.

New Zealand have now completed a hat-trick of finals in major ICC events having reached the summit clashes of both the ODI World Cup 2019 and the World Test Championship earlier this year. New Zealand and Australia have played 14 T20Is between them with the Aussies winning on nine occasions compared to five wins registered by the Kiwis.

New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 final prediction:

Australia might have the edge over New Zealand when it comes to the head-to-head record between the two sides in T20Is, but the Kiwis have been fabulous in the T20 World Cup 2021 so far and are unbeaten in their last five matches. Kane Willaimson & Co. have looked like a balanced outfit and have the ability to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title on Sunday.