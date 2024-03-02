The first Test match between New Zealand and Australia has reached the decisive stage after an entertaining Day 3 of the Wellington Test on Saturday (Mar 2). Led by Glenn Phillips’ impressive five-fer coupled with Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten fifty has seen the match in the balance while Australia still stay firm favourites to win. At Stumps on Day 3 New Zealand were 111/3 with Ravindra (56) and Daryl Mitchell (12) in the middle and still need 258 runs to win as they chase a total of 369. An unbeaten half-century stand for the fourth wicket has kept New Zealand fighting in the chase.#WTC25 | #NZvAUS 📝: https://t.co/2Me8jzCb3m pic.twitter.com/gFJ9UuLd8h — ICC (@ICC) March 2, 2024 × Phillips leads New Zealand’s fight back

Starting the day at 13/2, Australia did not have the best return with the bat in the second innings as Phillips was seen in great form with the ball. The Kiwi bowler had Australia at bay despite a good start on Day 3. At lunch, the Aussies had lost two more wickets and ended at 113/4 with a lead in excess of 300 runs. However, it was the post-lunch collapse for the Aussies that was the launch pad for New Zealand.

The visitors were bowled out for 164, losing six wickets for 37 runs with only one batter from the bottom order getting double figures. Phillips ended with figures of 45/5 while Matt Henry bagged three wickets along with Tim Southee’s brace.

Australia ended with a total lead of 368 runs after the second innings giving New Zealand a target of 369 runs.

In response, New Zealand did not have the best start as they lost Tom Latham (8) and Will Young (15) in quick succession. Former captain Kane Williamson followed soon and was dismissed for 9 which saw the hosts at 59/3. Nathan Lyon had two wickets at the close of play on Day 3 while Travis Head also bagged Young’s wicket which keeps the match in balance.

As things stand, with six sessions to play in the next two days, both teams will give themselves a good chance of winning the match. New Zealand still need 258 runs to win while Australia need seven wickets to clinch the Wellington Test.