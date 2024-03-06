NZ vs AUS 2nd Test live streaming: When and where to watch New Zealand vs Australia Test match live in India

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test: New Zealand and Australia will lock horns in the second Test as part of the Australia Tour of New Zealand 2024. The first Test was held in February in Wellington. For the second Test, the two teams will meet on Friday (Mar 8) at Hagley Oval in Christchurch. The Test series is taking place after the three-match T20I series between the two teams concluded on February 25, in which Australia emerged victorious.

The New Zealand cricket team were swept away by the reigning World Test Championship holders Australia in the 1st Test at the Basim Reserve in Wellington. Opting to bowl second, the Aussies posted 383 despite being 176/6 at one time.

Australia also has a lead against New Zealand in Test cricket, winning 34 of the 60 matches that they have played so far. New Zealand has registered just eight victories so far. As many as 18 Tests between these two sides have ended in draws.

The last time these two sides met in the longest format, Australia whitewashed New Zealand 3-0 in a three-match Test series in Australia in 2019-20.

The live streaming of the New Zealand vs Australia 2nd Test 2024 will be available on Amazon Prime Video in India. There will be no live telecast of the NZ vs AUS Tests on any TV channel in India.

NZ vs AUS 2nd Test: Squads

New Zealand Test squad: Tim Southee (captain), Tom Blundell (wicketkeeper), Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Matt Henry, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tom Latham (wicketkeeper), Daryl Mitchell, Will O’Rourke, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Kane Williamson, Will Young

Australia Test squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey (wicketkeeper), Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc

