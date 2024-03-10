NZ v AUS 2024: Christchurch Test still in Australia’s pocket, feels nightwatcher Nathan Lyon

Ace spinner Nathan Lyon feels the Christchurch Test is still in Australia’s pocket despite needing 202 runs with only six wickets remaining. After New Zealand reduced the touring side to 34 for four in the chase of 279, Australia looked like running out of fuel to make it 2-0 in this series. However, Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head ensured they didn’t suffer any more hiccups as Australia ended day three on 77 for four.

Speaking to the media after the third day of play, Lyon said the belief in the dressing room echoes they can pull this chase off, and if they do, it’d be no short of brilliance.

Lyon hails the leadership group for instilling confidence in the side, ensuring each batter is thrilled about completing what looks like a tough run chase at hand.

"It would be a great Test match win if we're able to pick this off," Lyon said after play.

"There's a lot of belief in that change room, and I think that's a credit to Pat [Cummins] and Ron [Andrew McDonald], the way they go about their leadership, instilling a lot of belief that we can win from any position.

"And we've now found ourselves in this position that our backs are up against the wall. New Zealand were on a roll tonight, but I'm sitting here understanding and believing that we can win, that's for sure,” the off-spinner said.

Been there, done that

Although Australia’s record of chasing 270-plus totals hasn’t been great in the past decade or so, they last completed a chase of that size against England in Edgbaston last year (chased 282), with Pat Cummins and Lyon adding 55 for the ninth wicket to Australia through.

Before that, it was in 2011 against South Africa when Australia chased a total above 270, when Test debutant, an 18-year-old Cummins, won the match for his team with the bat in hand, while Lyon was padded up to play at number 11.

"We've been able to tick off a couple of totals in the past," Lyon said.