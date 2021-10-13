'NoWarnerNoSRH' trends on Twitter as fans back David Warner, demand his retention ahead of IPL 2022

David Warner had a torrid and forgettable run in IPL 2021. The Aussie opener started once again as the Sunrisers Hyderabad's (SRH) captain, but back-to-back losses and his indifferent form led to his sacking during the first leg in India, early this year. When the second and final leg commenced in the UAE, by then Warner had lost the faith of the SRH team management.

While he played the first two games of the Hyderabad franchise, his low-returns with the bat led to his ouster. Moreover, he was not even seen in the SRH dugout for a few games; raising eyebrows among the ardent SRH fans. While Warner finally returned to the stands, during SRH's face-off versus Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), he wasn't included in a video shared by the franchise -- featuring all their players -- after they ended IPL 14 at the bottom.

As Warner looks set to be released by the SRH franchise, ahead of the mega auction before IPL 2022, fans have backed the former captain and demand his retention.

After SRH's campaign, Warner also opened up on his fallout with the team management. "I am not 100 per cent sure how to answer that. With the utmost respect for the owners, Trevor Baylis, Laxman, Moody and Murali, when a decision gets made, it has to be a unanimous one. You don't know who the person is going for you and who isn't," Warner said on Sports Today.

He added, "The other disappointing thing for me was not being explained why I was dropped as captain. If you want to go along the lines of form, it is a difficult one because, I guess whatever you have done in the past would have some weight moving forward, you would think Especially when you have played about 100 games for the franchise, I think I had four bad games in those first five matches in Chennai. It is difficult, a tough pill to swallow. There are still questions to which I think I'll never get answers, but you have to move on."

For the unversed, Warner came into the SRH dugout in 2014 and crossed the 500-run mark in every season barring the 14th edition. In addition, he has led the Orange Army to their only title in 2016.

Will Warner be retained or be released ahead of the mega auction? Only time will tell but he has certainly created a legacy for himself at the franchise.