Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis live streaming: When and where to watch Wimbledon tie in India?

The action continues at the Wimbledon 2022 edition as Novak Djokovic will play his second round match on Wednesday evening (June 29). The Serbian was off to a winning start in the 135th edition of the premier tournament, however, it wasn't an easy victory for the World number three player.

Djokovic, the defending champion, faced a stiff challenge from 81st-ranked Korean Kwon Soon-woo and overcame his own grasscourt rustiness to reach the second round with a 6-4 3-6 6-3 6-4 win on Monday (June 27). On the other hand, his upcoming opponent Thanasi Kokkinakis went past Kamil Majchrzak 7-6 (7-5), 6-2, 7-5 to reach the next round.

Will Djokovic will be challenged once again or will the Serb go past the 26-year-old Australian without dropping much sweat?

Here's the live streaming details of Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match in Wimbledon 2022

Where will the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match in Wimbledon 2022 be held?

The Djokovic vs Kokkinakis match at Wimbledon 2022 will be played at the iconic Centre Court, the main court at the Wimbledon Championships.

When will the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match in Wimbledon 2022 commence?

The Djokovic vs Kokkinakis clash at Wimbledon 2022 will start at 6:15 pm IST on Wednesday evening (June 29).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Kokkinakis match at Wimbledon 2022 will be broadcast on Sony Sports Network.

How to watch the live streaming of the Novak Djokovic vs Thanasi Kokkinakis match in Wimbledon 2022?

The Djokovic vs Kokkinakis match at Wimbledon 2022 will be live streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar website and app.