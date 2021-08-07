'Nothing will be same': Gerard Pique, Sergio Busquets and other Barcelona players bid farewell to Lionel Messi

Initially silent on the shocking exit of Lionel Messi, the Barcelona players have now started bidding emotional farewells to the Argentinian great. Messi, who had joined Barcelona aged 13, was expected to sign a new five-year deal. However, in turn of events, the La Liga club announced that the negotiations fell apart due to "financial and structural obstacles" to the renewal of the deal.

Players of the current Barcelona team and also some of the former Barca players have sent their wishes with emotional posts on social media. Sergio Busquets, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, Jordi Alba were among the first ones to share their thoughts and say goodbye to the forward. French duo Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann also wished Messi for his future.

On one hand, Alba thanked Messi for "everything you [Messi] have given to the club", Pique went on to say that "nothing will ever be the same". See some of the reactions here:

In a lengthy post, Alba wrote, "What a privilege to have been able to share these 9 seasons together. What beautiful experiences we have enjoyed and how we have overcome difficult moments. I was lucky enough to be able to live your first goal in 2005 against Albacete at the Camp Nou and I never thought that one day we would have that complicity that with just a glance we understood each other. How we have enjoyed on the field with your passes in the race and my back pass, how well it worked for us.

"How am I going to miss it!

"You are not only the greatest player in the history of football, but you are also an exceptional human being. Friend, thank you from the heart for everything you have given to the club, for your friendship, for your support in the gray days, for the great moments lived that will remain forever in our memory. I wish you and your whole family the best in your new adventure. A big hug, I love you brother."

Messi is the club's all-time top scorer and appearance maker with 672 goals in 778 games in all competitions. He has created several records while playing alongside greats like Xavi and Carles Puyol at the beginning of his career.

Young players like Riqui Puig and Ansu Fati also thanked Messi - the "best player in the world" and how he encouraged them.