Not Bumrah, but THIS Indian bowler to wreak havoc in World Cup: Mohammed Amir

Former Pakistan seamer Mohammed Amir feels Jasprit Bumrah would again hold the keys to success for his team at the World Cup 2023. Although Amir backs the ace Indian pacer to make early inroads in every match he plays in, he still feels someone else in the Indian bowling attack will be the bowler to look out for in this marquee event.

Once a thorn in the flesh of the Indian batting unit during his playing days, Amir is highly impressed with the rise and success of Bumrah's new-ball partner, Mohammed Siraj.

Hailing the newly-ranked number one bowler (Siraj) in the ODIs, Amir said no one really took the lanky seamer seriously when he stepped into white-ball cricket. However, with time, Siraj has emerged as the most lethal weapon in that star-studded bowling unit.

"I am really impressed with him (Mohammed Siraj). No one took him seriously or rated him highly when he stepped into white-ball cricket. The way he has progressed and performed in white ball cricket is just amazing and outstanding. He is improving by leaps and bounds. He is a captain's man. He is phenomenal with both the red and white ball," Mohammed Amir told the Times of India (TOI) in an exclusive chat.

While Siraj got preferred over Mohammed Shami as Bumrah's new-ball partner in the lead-up to the World Cup, the Indian seamer showcased his skill when his team needed him the most.

Against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2023 final, Siraj picked his career-best figures of six for 21, including picking four wickets in just his second over in the first innings. Because of his spell, India dismissed Sri Lanka for a mere 50 and chased the target with ten wickets.

'Credit to RCB and Virat

Crediting India's former captain and veteran Virat Kohli behind Siraj's rise in world cricket across formats, Amir said, "I would give credit to RCB. They have played a big role in his development. Virat Kohli has played a big role in his career. In fact, Siraj has said this many times that Virat supports him a lot."

"He is doing well for India in all formats. India were totally dependent and stuck on Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah in the last 3-4 years. But now their boys and new bowlers have started chipping in, which is a brilliant sign for the team," Amir added.

Meanwhile, the much-talked-about India-Pakistan clash will get underway in Ahmedabad on October 14.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE