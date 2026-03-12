/Nonstop Cricket! Check India's packed 2026 schedule: Tours to ENG, SL and Asian Games in Japan

There is absolutely no rest for the Indian cricketers following their grandest T20 festival – IPL 2026. Considering the two-month extravaganza ends on May 31, Team India has a packed calendar in waiting. With the away tours of Sri Lanka, England, potentially Ireland, Zimbabwe, and Bangladesh (subject to government clearance), and also Japan (for the Asian Games) already lined up, there is no breather for the Men in Blue and their travelling entourage for the rest of the year. While most of the tours are already lined up, a couple of them are in their final stages.

Shortly after IPL 2026 concludes, India will host Afghanistan for one Test and three ODIs in June, starting with the standalone Test on June 6 in Mullanpur, followed by three 50-over games on June 14, 17 and 20, respectively. Afterwards, the Men in Blue will travel to England for three ODIs and five T20Is starting July 1, with the away white-ball leg concluding on the 19th.

However, Cricbuzz has reported that India could also face Ireland for three T20Is right before travelling to England, with Cricket Ireland (CI) and the BCCI confirming the developments.



"Discussions are underway," a source close to the information said, as quoted by the publication.



After the away UK tour, the Indian T20I side will travel to Sri Lanka next for three T20I matches (July-August) in addition to the two Tests already part of the Future Tour Programme (FTP). The same report also suggests that the BCCI is considering a request from Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) to schedule the three T20Is as a fundraiser for Sri Lanka’s flood relief, as the Island Nation was hit by Cyclone Ditwah last November, causing mass-scale destruction. Should the BCCI agree, the three T20Is will be played before two Tests.

More action to follow

After Team India returns from Sri Lanka, they will next travel to the UAE for a short three-match T20I series against Afghanistan in September, an already super-packed month for the Men in Blue. September will also see India travel to Bangladesh for six white-ball games, including three ODIs and as many T20Is, which, however, will be subject to clearance from the Indian government amid recent diplomatic tensions between the two countries.



Meanwhile, there are ongoing talks that India might also tour Zimbabwe for a short series sometime after that, which has yet to be confirmed. During that time, the West Indies will also tour India for three ODIs and five T20Is, with the eight-match series likely to extend into October.

Two series at the same time?

Midway through the West Indies series, the 2026 Asian Games in Nagoya, Japan, are also on the Indian cricket calendar. With the cricket event set to be played in the T20 format, in which India is the defending gold medalist, the men’s matches will run from September 25 to October 3, increasing the chances of two Indian white-ball teams playing simultaneously.



It’s not over yet!



The Indian Team will next travel to New Zealand for a full-fledged tour, consisting of five ODIs, as many T20Is and two Tests, starting in mid-October, after the two boards recently agreed to increase the number of ODIs from three to five. The two Tests will take place after the white-ball leg, which starts on October 22.

