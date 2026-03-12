/Did selectors nudge Sachin Tendulkar into retirement? Sandeep Patil reveals 2012 conversation

Sachin Tendulkar represented India for 24 years, the longest for any modern-day cricketer, and despite doing everything for his country and almost achieving each accolade that there was to, the selectors nudged him into taking an early international retirement, the then-chief selector Sandeep Patil said recently. Sachin was far from his best at a time when he announced his ODI retirement in 2012 after a staggering career, where he smashed over 18,000 runs in the 50-over format. However, when the selectors decided to inform him about their decision to move ahead of him, Tendulkar was all but shocked, asking them, ‘Are you serious?’

Since winning the 2011 ODI World Cup at home, Sachin’s form dipped across formats, fuelling India's struggles at home and away in Tests. While other veterans, including Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman, decided to hang up their boots following the shattering 2011/12 tour Down Under, where Australia blanked India across four Tests, Sachin retained his number-four spot, with his performance only dipping.



While he managed just 560 runs in eight Tests combined (four in England and as many in Australia), and a mere 112 in four games against England at home in 2012, averaging just below 19, Sachin felt the heat. Considering he didn’t have much left in his tank to press his case for retention, the selectors continued to persist with him, but not for long.



Deciding to take the toughest step, Patil, alongside his fellow selector Rajendra Singh Hans, sought permission to have a closed-door meeting with Tendulkar over his future, and nothing was the same after that.

While Sachin was shocked to know about the selector’s wish going forward, he himself announced his ODI and Test retirement in the span of a year.



“I remember the last day of the Nagpur Test when we lost to England in 2012. My fellow selector, Rajendra Singh Hans, and I went to the ACU (Anti-Corruption Unit) to seek permission to meet Sachin Tendulkar. We obtained the manager's permission and invited Tendulkar. I asked him, as the chairman, ‘What are your plans?’ The selection committee had decided that his contributions were not helping the team. The entire country turned against me, but we never dropped him. He announced his retirement from ODIs first and then Tests,” Patil said in a chat with Vickey Lalwani on his podcast.

‘Are you serious? Sachin asked me’

Patil revealed Sachin’s shocking reaction and what happened afterwards.



“He was surprised and rightfully so. He said, ‘Why?’ I said the committee felt we needed to look at your replacement, and he was shocked. He called me again and asked, ‘Are you serious?’ I said, yes.



“Later, when he decided to retire, he even called me and said, ‘Sandy, I am announcing my retirement.' I feel sad that we had to take such a harsh decision. But look at the player who came in – Ajinkya Rahane.”



Patil also revealed that Sachin 'wanted to carry on', yet just a week after their discussion, he announced his ODI retirement, days before the start of the three-match ODIs against Pakistan at home.



Although Sachin continued playing Tests for another year, failing to replicate his form, and despite India whitewashing Australia for the first time at home (in 2013), in which Sachin scored just 192 runs, he hung up his boots from Test cricket a few months later.

