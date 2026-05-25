/No Real Madrid player picked in Barcelona-heavy Spain FIFA World Cup squad

For the first time, Spain’s World Cup squad did not include any Real Madrid players, as their rivals, Barcelona, have several first-team players featuring in the upcoming FIFA World Cup in North America starting June 11. Barcelona’s winger and star player Lamine Yamal will headline Spain’s star-studded squad, with head coach Luis de la Fuente also including Arsenal midfielder Mikel Merino since his recent return from injury. Spain has excluded Real’s Dean Huijsen and veteran full-back Dani Carvajal, who struggled through an injury-hit campaign.

Meanwhile, Merino finally returned for the Gunners against Crystal Palace on Sunday (May 24) in their final PL match this season, for his first appearance since January after fracturing his foot. Coach De La Fuente has also recalled defenders, Eric Garcia and Marc Pubill, from Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, respectively, while overlooking Atletico's Robin Le Normand.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also read | Lionel Messi limps off in MLS game in setback for Argentina as FIFA World Cup 2026 nears



Along with teenager Barca star Yamal, Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams played a key role as Spain won Euro 2024, and he is in the squad despite a season badly disrupted by fitness issues.



Yamal, 18, is a doubt for the first matches of the tournament after suffering a hamstring injury with Barca, which has kept him out since late April.

Spain is placed in Group H alongside debutants Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and former winners Uruguay. Spain will open their campaign against Cape Verde on June 15 before facing Saudi Arabia six days later (June 21) and wrapping up their group stage campaign against Uruguay on June 28.

Spain’s FIFA World Cup Squad -

Goalkeepers: Unai Simon, David Raya, Joan Garcia



Defenders: Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, Pedro Porro, Aymeric Laporte, Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, Marc Cucurella, Alejandro Grimaldo



Midfielders: Rodri, Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino, Pedri, Gavi, Fabian Ruiz, Alex Baena



Forwards: Yeremy Pino, Victor Munoz, Mikel Oyarzabal, Ferran Torres, Lamine Yamal, Dani Olmo, Nico Williams and Borja Iglesias