/Lionel Messi limps off in MLS game in setback for Argentina as FIFA World Cup 2026 nears

Lionel Messi has sparked fresh concern among football fans, especially Argentina after limping off during Inter Miami’s latest MLS clash against Philadelphia Union in a high-scoring thriller on Sunday (May 24), just weeks before the FIFA World Cup 2026. The Argentine legend limped off straight down the tunnel in the 73rd minute during Inter Miami’s chaotic win in a 10-goal thriller. While he did not leave the field on a stretcher, Messi was seen clutching his left hamstring and his slow walk and visible discomfort immediately triggered anxiety among fans and coaching staff. Inter Miami officials have suggested it could be precautionary fatigue rather than a serious injury, but with Argentina’s title defence on the horizon, every Messi fitness update is now under the microscope just weeks before their title defense begins.

Race against time: Can Messi recover for a historic sixth World Cup?

An injury of this nature severely hampers Lionel Messi’s chances of arriving in peak condition for what would be a historic sixth World Cup tournament. The legendary forward has previously made his stance on longevity incredibly clear, stating that he would only feature in the 2026 showpiece if he felt completely healthy and capable of contributing at the highest level, rather than just being there for the sake of a milestone.

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This latest physical setback puts immense pressure on the medical staff of La Albiceleste. Trying to calm the escalating panic, Inter Miami's interim coach Guillermo Hoyos suggested the change was largely precautionary due to a heavy, rain-soaked pitch. "He was genuinely suffering from fatigue in that regard—it is indeed fatigue. He was tired; the pitch was heavy, and when in doubt, the standard approach is always to ensure you don't take any risks."

Argentina team manager Lionel Scaloni, who will submit the final roster of players on June 1, will be monitoring the situation with extreme caution. The timing is absolutely critical, as Argentina's official World Cup preparatory camp is scheduled to begin ahead of their June 16 opener, leaving Messi with a thin recovery window to shake off the latest injury.

Argentina’s FIFA World Cup 2026 schedule

The defending world champions have been placed in Group J, playing their high-stakes fixtures across three venues in the United States. Below are the complete match details of their group stage campaign: