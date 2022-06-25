'No petrol but still came to see': Sri Lankan fan's banner for India's Smriti Mandhana goes viral in 2nd T20I

Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team continued their winning run in the ongoing T20I series against Sri Lanka women in Dambulla on Saturday (June 25). India defeated hosts Sri Lanka by 5 wickets in the second T20I to clinch the three-match series 2-0 with back-to-back wins in the first two games. India had earlier defeated Sri Lanka by 34 runs in the series-opener to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match rubber.

Indian opener Smriti Mandhana starred with the bat as India chased down the target of 126 runs with five balls to spare to register their second win on the trot. Mandhana was the top scorer for India with 39 runs off 34 balls laced with 8 fours. While her on-field heroics stole the show, a Sri Lankan fan's special banner for the Indian left-hander also went viral.

A Sri Lankan fan was spotted with a quirky message on a banner for Mandhana which read - "No Petrol but here to see Smriti Mandhana." The images of the Sri Lankan with the banner has gone viral on social media. Sri Lanka is currently dealing with one of the worst financial crises in its history and people are struggling due to a shortage of fuel, electricity and essential supplies.

Cricket has turned out to be the saviour for the people of Sri Lanka in the ongoing difficult times. Sri Lankan fans had earlier thronged the stadium in large numbers for the fifth and final T20I between Sri Lanka and Australia in Colombo on Friday. Some Sri Lankan fans had also thanked the Australian team for touring the nation by donning Australian jerseys and waving the Australian flag.

Talking about the Indian women's team's ongoing tour of Sri Lanka, it consists of three T20Is and as many ODIs. While all three T20I matches are scheduled to be played in Dambulla, the three ODIs will be played at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele.