No clarity on England, Australia players' quarantine period: KXIP CEO

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 is now days away and there is still no clarity on whether the England and Australian players arriving from the United Kingdom to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the lucrative T20 tournament will have to undergo quarantine before joining their respective teams.

Kings XI Punjab CEO Satish Menon on Monday said that there is no clarity on smooth transfer of players from one bio-secure bubble to another.

While KKR CEO Venky Mysore last week said that England and Australian players involved with the Kolkata outfit will be available from the first match, KXIP boss isn’t too sure about the quarantine phase.

ALSO READ: Exclusive: Hope to carry domestic form into IPL 2020, says Kings XI Punjab's Mandeep Singh

"Nobody has any clarity on that yet. The BCCI is supposed to come back on whether the quarantine can be reduced as they are coming from a bubble to [another] bubble. We don't have any clarity as yet," Menon was quoted as saying.

Kings XI Punjab will have Glenn Maxwell and Chris Jordan, involved in the ongoing series between England and Australia, join the squad after completion of the ODI series on Wednesday. KXIP play the first match against Delhi Capitals in Dubai on September 20.

"From what I hear from the bubble, things are exactly as it was planned. We have been following the SoP that has been laid out by the BCCI and authorities," said the CEO.

ALSO READ: Brad Hogg excludes Dhoni, de Villiers and Gayle from his IPL 2020 XI; explains why

Apart from Abu Dhabi, there is no mandatory quarantine period unless a person tests positive for COVID-19. KXIP will be vying to lift their first-ever IPL trophy and Menon is optimistic that they will break the drought this time.

"We are hopeful of winning the title this year. The format is one where anything can happen on a given day, so we will have to see how it goes."

