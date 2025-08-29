A Google Maps survey team was attacked by villagers in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur after they were mistaken for thieves. The incident took place on the night of Thursday (Aug 28) when the team was collecting street-level data using a camera-mounted vehicle.

The Google team were driving through a village as part of their regular map update process. However, since they hadn’t informed the local police or village authorities in advance, the villagers grew suspicious. The vehicle’s rooftop camera made the team look even more suspicious to the locals.

Also read | Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Texas parking lot sparks controversy; leaves Internet divided

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The area had recently experienced a series of thefts, which had made the villagers extra alert. They saw the unfamiliar vehicle and assumed the team was scouting the area for robbery. The villagers blocked the vehicle, and the situation quickly turned tense. Some team members were allegedly assaulted before the police arrived and brought things under control.

Both the Google Maps team and the villagers were taken to the nearby police station for questioning. The team lead, Sandeep, explained that they had all the necessary permissions from both the central and state governments. He said the incident was a misunderstanding and could have been avoided if the villagers had checked their documents.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Krishnakant Yadav confirmed that the team had not given any prior notice to the local police or village leaders. He added that the team had now been advised to inform local authorities before carrying out any survey work in rural areas in the future.