/Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in Texas parking lot sparks controversy; leaves Internet divided

A recent Ganesh Chaturthi celebration in a Texas parking lot has stirred mixed reactions online. The event, held outside India Bazaar in Lewisville, Texas, USA, featured drummers playing festive music to mark the occasion. A video of the celebration, shared on X by Avi Dandiya, highlighted the gathering and sparked a heated debate.

In his post, Dandiya expressed his frustration, calling the event a ‘public nuisance.’ He criticised the use of a commercial parking lot for religious festivities, tagging local authorities and police in the post. He emphasised that there are enough temples in the area for such celebrations and that public spaces shouldn’t be used for religious gatherings. Dandiya’s words raised concerns about the growing trend of similar events in public spaces, especially among recent immigrants.

Also read | From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Mixed reactions on social media

The video quickly gained attention on social media, with many users divided over the issue. Some defended the gathering, seeing it as a vibrant display of Indian culture and tradition in the United States. They felt that immigrants should be able to celebrate their festivals and express their cultural pride in their new home. One user pointed out that in Texas, playing music in public and having small gatherings is not illegal, and the celebration should be allowed.