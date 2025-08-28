/From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

As the nation celebrates the joy and devotion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s take a look at five unique Ganesh idols where faith meets creativity and tradition gets a modern twist.
This idol is made to look like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It is dressed in a white shirt, black pants, and a green shawl, just like him. The theme is “Telangana Rising,” showing the state’s growth and the CM’s vision for the future.
This special Ganesh idol is made using one lakh sarees. It looks beautiful and visually appealing to the eyes. People love it because it is eco-friendly and very creative. It is the first time something like this has been done for Ganesh Chaturthi in India.
This idol shows Lord Ganesha in a dancing pose instead of sitting. He is wearing a white dhoti and kurta, making it very unique and artistic. Many people visit this pandal in Mumbai to see the graceful look of dancing Bappa.
This idol is made to honour Indian soldiers. It is called Operation Sindoor Ganesha. The idol is made of clay and took two months to complete. It shows love and respect for the army and fills the pandal with patriotic feelings.
This Ganpati is shown in a lion (Simha) form. The idol looks powerful with bold colours and shiny ornaments. It shows bravery and courage. People are loving this fierce look of Bappa during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.