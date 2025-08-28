LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

Umang Bafna
Edited By Umang Bafna
Published: Aug 28, 2025, 21:17 IST | Updated: Aug 28, 2025, 21:17 IST

As the nation celebrates the joy and devotion of Ganesh Chaturthi, let’s take a look at five unique Ganesh idols where faith meets creativity and tradition gets a modern twist.

Revanth Reddy Ganpati – Hyderabad
1 / 5
(Photograph: ANI)

Revanth Reddy Ganpati – Hyderabad

This idol is made to look like Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy. It is dressed in a white shirt, black pants, and a green shawl, just like him. The theme is “Telangana Rising,” showing the state’s growth and the CM’s vision for the future.

Saree Ganpati – Gajuwaka, Andhra Pradesh
2 / 5
(Photograph: X/ @HeritageGirl7)

Saree Ganpati – Gajuwaka, Andhra Pradesh

This special Ganesh idol is made using one lakh sarees. It looks beautiful and visually appealing to the eyes. People love it because it is eco-friendly and very creative. It is the first time something like this has been done for Ganesh Chaturthi in India.

Dancing Ganesha – Mumbai
3 / 5
(Photograph: X/ @Shankarnarayan Iyer)

Dancing Ganesha – Mumbai

This idol shows Lord Ganesha in a dancing pose instead of sitting. He is wearing a white dhoti and kurta, making it very unique and artistic. Many people visit this pandal in Mumbai to see the graceful look of dancing Bappa.

Operation Sindoor Ganesha – Uppuguda, Hyderabad
4 / 5
(Photograph: X/ @HumansofHyd)

Operation Sindoor Ganesha – Uppuguda, Hyderabad

This idol is made to honour Indian soldiers. It is called Operation Sindoor Ganesha. The idol is made of clay and took two months to complete. It shows love and respect for the army and fills the pandal with patriotic feelings.

Simha Ganpati – Warsiguda, Hyderabad
5 / 5
(Photograph: Instagram/ @atoz_yt_official)

Simha Ganpati – Warsiguda, Hyderabad

This Ganpati is shown in a lion (Simha) form. The idol looks powerful with bold colours and shiny ornaments. It shows bravery and courage. People are loving this fierce look of Bappa during this year’s Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Trending Photo

From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025
5

From Mumbai to Hyderabad: 5 unique Ganesh idols that are creating buzz this Ganesh Chaturthi 2025

What made the 1973 solar eclipse the longest in history at 74 minutes?
7

What made the 1973 solar eclipse the longest in history at 74 minutes?

What did Voyager 2 capture in its last image before its cameras fell silent?
7

What did Voyager 2 capture in its last image before its cameras fell silent?

From Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Indians to win POTM award in maiden T20I match
5

From Rinku Singh to Suryakumar Yadav, 5 Indians to win POTM award in maiden T20I match

How Nvidia’s $46.7 billion boost helped Palantir stock
6

How Nvidia’s $46.7 billion boost helped Palantir stock