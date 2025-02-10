Jordan brand - famous for its shoes - used Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' Super Bowl winning performance on Sunday (Feb 9) perfectly to launch the new ad. Hurts was sensational during the Eagles' 40-22 win in Super Bowl LIX against Kansas City Chiefs at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans.

“Hate that you said he wasn’t a top-10 quarterback?” the narrator in the commercial said. “Hate that you said he couldn’t throw the ball? Hate that he got over when push came to shove? Hate that he always says the right things? Hate that in your all-knowing, armchair wisdom, you were sure he would come up short? Hate that you got it wrong?”

Watch the ad below:

Jordan Brand's "Love Hurts" commercial celebrating Jalen's first Super Bowl pic.twitter.com/fKaQevfj4I — Sole Retriever (@SoleRetriever) February 10, 2025

The commentary was aimed at criticism of Hurts' running game throughout the season. The Eagles QB, however, silenced his critics in the best way possible - winning the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player (MVP) award.

Also Watch: Every touchdown from Super Bowl LIX, Eagles vs Chiefs

Hurts was stunning on the biggest night of his career as he completed 17 off 22 passes attempted for a total of 221 yards including two touchdowns. He also threw an interception but that didn't matter in the final score.

Hurts also gained 72 rushing yards in 11 attempts, averaging 6.5 yards per carry and added one touchdown as well. Apart from Hurts, Saquon Barkley also had a great night as he returned with 57 rushing yards and 40 receiving yards. Running Backs DeVonta Smith and AJ Brown also added one touchdown each.

With the win, the Eagles exacted their revenge when they had lost against the Chiefs 35-28 in Super Bowl LVII in 2023 in a closely fought game.

Two-time defending champions Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, however, had a horrible outing during the game as he was sacked career-high six times - no thanks to Chiefs' O-line. Mahomes eventually finished with 21/32 for 257 yards including three touchdowns and two interceptions.