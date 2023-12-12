VIDEO | Week 14 Monday Night Football: Titans complete epic comeback win from 14 points down as Dolphins choke

The Tennessee Titans created history in their epic 28-27 comeback win against the Miami Dolphins in Monday Night Football on December 11. The Titans, who were down 14 points, became the first team in the NFL since 2016 to win a game from 14 points down and under three minutes left on the clock.

The Dolphins had the ball with 4:34 minutes left and all they needed to was kill time. Instead, Miami choked and like how! Tennessee scored a touchdown in the next two minutes left on the clock as quarterback Will Levis connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 3-yard pass. The Titans then successfully scored on a 2-point conversion to make the box score read 27-21. Have a look at the video below: Levis to Hopkins. @Titans not done yet.



The Dolphins still had a six-point lead and again they just had to milk the clock with only 2:40 left to play. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then led the choke with a quick three-and-done before Tennessee got the ball back and 2:15 on the game clock.

Titans QB Levis once again delivered and this time the TD was game-winning as Tennessee took a 28-27 lead which proved to be decisive. The QB just took two attempts for a 52-yard drive before running back Derek Henry rushed into the end zone. Have a look at the go-ahead TD below: DERRICK HENRY. @Titans take the lead with 1:49 left!



The clock still had 1:49 left for the play but a charged-up Titans defence then fittingly sacked Miami QB Tagovailoa to complete one of the most epic comebacks in the game.