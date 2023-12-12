LIVE TV
ugc_banner

VIDEO | Week 14 Monday Night Football: Titans complete epic comeback win from 14 points down as Dolphins choke

Miami, USAEdited By: Prashant TalrejaUpdated: Dec 12, 2023, 02:18 PM IST
main img

Titans QB Wil Levis (Source: @NFL) Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

The Dolphins, nonetheless, continue to remain on top of the American Football Conference (AFC) East division with a 9-4 win-loss record. The Titans, while improved to a 5-8 record, they continue to sit last in the AFC South division.

The Tennessee Titans created history in their epic 28-27 comeback win against the Miami Dolphins in Monday Night Football on December 11. The Titans, who were down 14 points, became the first team in the NFL since 2016 to win a game from 14 points down and under three minutes left on the clock.

The Dolphins had the ball with 4:34 minutes left and all they needed to was kill time. Instead, Miami choked and like how! Tennessee scored a touchdown in the next two minutes left on the clock as quarterback Will Levis connected with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a 3-yard pass. The Titans then successfully scored on a 2-point conversion to make the box score read 27-21. Have a look at the video below:

×

The Dolphins still had a six-point lead and again they just had to milk the clock with only 2:40 left to play. Miami quarterback Tua Tagovailoa then led the choke with a quick three-and-done before Tennessee got the ball back and 2:15 on the game clock.

trending now

Titans QB Levis once again delivered and this time the TD was game-winning as Tennessee took a 28-27 lead which proved to be decisive. The QB just took two attempts for a 52-yard drive before running back Derek Henry rushed into the end zone. Have a look at the go-ahead TD below:

×

The clock still had 1:49 left for the play but a charged-up Titans defence then fittingly sacked Miami QB Tagovailoa to complete one of the most epic comebacks in the game.

The result, however, didn't have a bearing on the standings for both teams. The Dolphins continue to remain on top of the American Football Conference (AFC) East division with a 9-4 win-loss record. The Titans, while improving to a 5-8 record, continue to sit last in the AFC South division.

Prashant Talreja

I am a sports journalist with over 10+ years of experience in covering multiple sports including cricket, badminton, Formula 1, tennis as well as NBA, NFL, MLB and football. Over the years, I have covered some of the biggest sporting events such as ODI and T20I World Cups, Super Bowl, NBA Finals, MLB World Series, FIFA World Cup, Tennis grand slams and more. I prefer reading books about sports personalities in my free time with former American tennis player Andre Agassi's Open being one of my favorite reads.

RELATED

Los Angeles Chargers' QB Justin Herbert fractures finger on throwing hand

VIDEO | Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes charges at referees after offside call on crunch touchdown vs Bills

VIDEO | Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson gets hit on return, taken to hospital