New York Jets coach hails fast-recovering Aaron Rodgers, says 'his superpower is his presence'

Aaron Rodgers suffered an Achilles tendon tear during his debut for the New York Jets early this NFL season. While the word was that he is ruled out for the remainder of the season, the 39-year-old is miraculously on path of recovery. Recently, the veteran stunned one and all by turning up to MetLife Stadium, on Sunday (Oct 15), sans crutches and throwing for five minutes on the field about two hours before the 20-14 upset of the Philadelphia Eagles.

Since then, Rodgers' return is expected sooner than it was estimated. Jets coach Robert Saleh heaped praise on the former Green Bay Packers and four-time MVP and feels 'his presence is his superpower. "His superpower is his presence," coach Saleh said Monday as quoted by ESPN. "Him being in this building, being around his teammates, being in the locker room, his positive attitude, his thoughts of manifestation and all that stuff, I think it's powerful," he further opined.

Saleh was in praise for Rodgers who continues to contribute to the franchise despite operating from behind the lines. "As a coach, of course, selfishly, I want him here every single day. I want him in every meeting. I want him on the practice field. I want him on the sideline. I want him in the locker room because he's an unbelievable human. Outside of scheme and playing ability, the intangibles that he brings to his teammates, and the fuel I think his teammates will give to him, is priceless. You just can't quantify it. You can't put a price on it."

In Jets' face-off versus the Eagles, Rodgers was on the sidelines rather than watching proceedings from a private box. He wore a headset and contributed to the in-game conversation between offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and other assistants. It is to be noted that for safety reasons, injured players are usually not permitted on the sideline. However, Rodgers got clearance from the Jets on Saturday. .@AaronRodgers12 out here throwing the football pregame.



Incredible. 💚 pic.twitter.com/IphWfh8yWR — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023



Incredible. 💚 pic.twitter.com/IphWfh8yWR — NFL (@NFL) October 15, 2023 × Thus, Rodgers is eager to remain in the scheme of things and is working hard for a quick return. "He's moving almost three times as fast as traditional protocols," CBS Sports HQ injury expert Marty told CBSSports.com Monday. "No boot, no crutches, minimal limp. It's quite exponential. There is no precedent for this type of recovery following an Achilles tear. He is beating back Father Time," he added.

Rodgers could be expected to play 12-14 weeks after surgery, indicating a return when Jets visit the Dolphins on Dec 17.

