Serie A: Victor Osimhen suffers hamstring injury during Nigeria-Saudi friendly clash, confirms Napoli
Story highlights
Serie A: Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury during Nigeria-Saudi friendly clash, confirmed his club Napoli.
Serie A: Victor Osimhen suffered a hamstring injury during Nigeria-Saudi friendly clash, confirmed his club Napoli.
Napoli striker Victor Osimhen has sustained a hamstring injury during national duty. Representing Nigeria in a friendly versus Saudi Arabia last week, the youngster suffered a hamstring issue and the development was confirmed by his club Napoli on Monday (Oct 16). Nigeria's friendly versus Saudi ended in a 2-2 stalemate on Friday (Oct 13).
As a result, the 24-year-old forward withdrew from the game around the 55th minute at the Portimao stadium in Portugal. After the match, a thorough injury scan was carried out and, thus, prompted Osimhen to miss Nigeria's following friendly game -- where they faced Mozambique in Portugal.
trending now
According to Sky Sports Italia, it is estimated that Osimhen's injury could take a healing period of about four to six weeks. If this turns out to be true, the striker will miss a flurry of games for his Serie A club Napoli, including the club's trip to Hellas Verona on Saturday, the crucial Champions League match against Union Berlin on Oct 24. In addition, he might sit out of Napoli's much-awaited face-off with Serie A leaders, AC Milan on Oct 29.
Osimhen has been in top form for Napoli. The Serie A club is at the fifth place and will feel his absence going forward. So far, Osimhen has scored six goals in the ongoing league season -- being Napoli's top-scorer -- and has made worthy contributions in every game. The club will closely monitor his recovery process.
recommended stories
recommended stories
WATCH WION LIVE HERE
You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.