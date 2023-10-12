Former NFL player Sergio Brown arrested in connection with his mother's death

Sergio Brown, former NFL player, has been arrested in Southern California in relation to the death of his mother, authorities claimed. The arrest took place after he tried to re-enter the United States from Mexico only few weeks after the 73-year-old woman was found dead behind her suburban Chicago home. The 35-year-old was detained on Tuesday afternoon and booked into San Diego County Jail without bail after a "fugitive arrest," records reveal.

During a court hearing on Wednesday (Oct 11), Brown agreed to be extradited to Illinois, the San Diego District Attorney's office spokesperson Steve Walker told The Associated Press via an email. The search for Brown began soon after his mother Myrtle Brown's death. Her body was found on Sep 16 near a creek in Maywood. Since then, relatives had mentioned that they could not find Myrtle as well as Sergio. Later, a medical examiner ruled her death a homicide and revealed that she had sustained injuries during an assault.

Following this, Sergio had gone missing as police shifted focus towards his whereabouts. During this time, a video on Instagram appeared where a man resembling Brown called Myrtle's death "fake news".

"Fake news, fake news, fake news. It has to be the FBI," the man was heard rambling in an unclear video and added that he thought his mother "was on vacation" in the Mexican state of Sinaloa. Soon, another video surfaced on his Instagram story where the man took a leaf from the film "Finding Nemo," repeating its iconic line, "Just keep swimming, just keep swimming," the Chicago Tribune reported.

Brown, who graduated from Proviso East High School in Maywood, played college football for Notre Dame before his NFL stint. In the NFL, he represented the likes of New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Buffalo Bills from 2010-2016.

