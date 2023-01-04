NFL star Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice, says his uncle

NFL star Damar Hamlin had to be resuscitated twice at the hospital after suffering from cardiac arrest on the field during the US National Football League game in Cincinnati on Monday night, his family members revealed.

The Buffalo Bills safety continues to remain in critical condition, but his health has been “trending upwards” in his recovery, and things are headed in a “positive direction”, his family said.

“His heart had went out, so they had to resuscitate him twice,” his uncle, Dorrian Glenn, told CNN on Tuesday.

“They resuscitated him on the field before they brought him to the hospital and then they resuscitated him a second time when they got him to the hospital.”

However, a family friend of Hamlin, Jordon Rooney, clarified on Wednesday that Glenn misspoke and the safety was only resuscitated once.

“Right now things are moving in a positive direction,” Rooney told NFL Network.

“What the doctors were looking to see, I think they saw that. There were some reports last night that he was resuscitated twice. I wanted to clarify, we misspoke, he was only resuscitated once.”

Hamlin collapsed on the field while tackling Cincinnati Bengals receiver Tee Higgins, whose helmet appeared to hit Hamlin in the chest. After the initially getting on his feet, Hamlin fell on his back.

His injury came as a shock to his family and loved ones.

"I've never cried so hard in my life," Glenn told CNN. "Just to know, like, my nephew basically died on the field and they brought him back to life. I mean, it's just heartbreaking."

Hamlin, 24, was drafted to the NFL in 2021 out of the University of Pittsburgh, where he played college football.

(With inputs from agencies)