NFL: San Francisco 49ers trade QB Trey Lance to Dallas Cowboys for fourth-round pick

A day after San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch said that quarterback Trey Lance is most likely to stay with the franchise, he has been traded to the Dallas Cowboys. While Lynch had admitted that the Niners were looking for a trade option, he had said that there was a strong possibility of Lance staying with the franchise as their third QB.

"That's the most likely option. We're very happy with Trey. The most likely option is that he's here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that's not something that we'd turn a blind eye to. But that's not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team. We're getting close to Pittsburgh [in Week 1]," Lynch had said.

The QB, however, decided to part ways after losing out on the backup quarterback job to Sam Darnold. The Niners have received a fourth-round pick in the next year's NFL Draft for sending Lance to Dallas. The 49ers will also not be picking any of Lance's remaining salary which is $940,000 in 2023 and $5.3 million salary in 2024, all of which is guaranteed.

Speaking after the trade, Lynch said that 'It's not what it looked like when we first started having a conversation. It (the trade) wasn't anywhere close.'

"So, it did advance in a hurry today. I'm not doing cartwheels over it, because my preference would've been that it worked out, and it didn't. And there's circumstances for that, and we can explain them away, but the reality is the reality. He had a couple opportunities, and I think injuries played a part, and where we're at as a team, we felt like this was the best situation for us, also the best situation for him," he added.

Lance, number three overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, played just eight games for the 49ers. He was the starter last season but an injury cut short his season just after two games and Brock Prudy then took over the reins.

