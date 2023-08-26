NBA: Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo 'not sure' about signing extension with Milwaukee

NBA star and Milwaukee Bucks' ace player Giannis Antetokounmpo is not sure yet of signing a contract extension with the franchise when he becomes eligible for the same next month. The Greek Freak had signed a five-year $228 million supermax extension with the Bucks couple of seasons back and this season he'd be entering his third year of the deal.

Milwaukee, after Giannis becomes eligible for an extension on September 22, can offer him a maximum of three-year, $173 million deal. In an interview with the New York Times, the two-time MVP, however, said that the organisation still has something to prove before he signs an extension.

"Next summer it would make more sense for both parties. Even then, I don't know," said Antetokounmpo in the interview. "I would not be the best version of myself if I don't know that everybody's on the same page, everybody's going for a championship, everybody's going to sacrifice time away from their family like I do. And if I don't feel that, I'm not signing."

Antetokounmpo's current deal also includes a player option after 2024-25 season. The player, meanwhile, has said that 'numbers-wise it doesn't make sense' to sign an extension as of now.

"At the end of the day, I feel like all my teammates know and the organization knows that I want to win a championship," he told The NYT. "As long as we're on the same page with that and you show me and we go together to win a championship, I'm all for it. The moment I feel like, 'Oh, yeah, we're trying to rebuild' ... there will never be hard feelings with the Milwaukee Bucks."

Notably, after winning the NBA Championship in 2021, the Bucks had exited in Round 1 in last season's playoffs despite being number 1 seed in the Eastern Conference. Following their exit, they fired head coach Mike Budenholzer and hired former Toronto Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin as a replacement.

