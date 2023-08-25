NFL: San Francisco 49ers manager says QB Trey Lance 'most likely' to remain with Niners

Quite a lot has transpired for quarterback Trey Lance in the past few days. Just a day after learning that he had lost out on the San Francisco 49ers backup quarterback job, the 23-year-old Lance was seen back at the team facility on Thursday (August 24).

Shedding light on the whole matter, Niners general manager John Lynch was opined that he expects Lance to stay put barring a surprise. While speaking to KNBR radio in San Francisco on Thursday morning, Lynch admitted that the Niners are exploring all options -- including a trade -- for Lance but there remains a strong possibility of him retaining his place as the third quarterback in the upcoming new season.

Lynch said, "That's the most likely option. We're very happy with Trey. The most likely option is that he's here. If we can find a landing spot for Trey that is a really good one for him and works for our organization, that's not something that we'd turn a blind eye to. But that's not where our focus is right now. Our focus is on Trey getting back here and us being the best football team. We're getting close to Pittsburgh [in Week 1]."

Lynch has, however, not given a clear answer when asked if Lance himself requested a trade. He just added that it was a "gut punch" for the youngster.

The 51-year-old added, "Trey handled it incredibly well, with class. He was devastated, and rightly so. When you put your heart and soul into something and it doesn't come to fruition, you're going to be devastated. That's the type of competitor he is. But we're in a good place, he'll be back in the building today and we're moving forward."

