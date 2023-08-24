NFL: 'I'm a good fit' - Running back Ezekiel Elliott feels at home with New England Patriots

Veteran Running back Ezekiel Elliott recently got roped in by the New England Patriots. The experienced campaigner is cherishing his time at his new franchise and feels 'at home'. "I think if you look at my play style and the culture of this team, it's a good match. I think I'm a good fit," the 28-year-old said on Wednesday (August 23). "I was at home for a long time, so I thought I definitely should come in and be kind of an energizer boost. The transition has been good. I've been getting along with the team. Love the coaches, love the atmosphere and love this program. Just having fun." he further opined.

Elliott brushed aside all outside noise and said: "I don't think any outside entity could put more pressure on me than any pressure I have for myself. So, it's not really to go out and prove anything to anyone but just go out there and show what kind of player I am."

It is to be noted that the Patriots officially announced Elliott's signing on August 16 on a one-year deal. As part of coach Bill Belichick's preference to limit hype, he was not made available to speak with the reporters until a week later. The 28-year-old player was all praise for his new coach Belichick and labelled him as a "great coach" and "funny guy" on Wednesday. He went on to add that he "demands excellence of his team and knows how to get it out of it."

Teammate Adrian Phillips opined on Elliott's transition over the past week and highlighted, "He looks good. You can tell he's a guy that's hungry, and motivated, and wants to prove he's still Zeke. I think he is, and it's been fun to have him.

"He wants to come in and learn what the culture is here. He hasn't tried to step on anyone's toes -- the first thing he did was come in and say, 'What's up?' to everybody' -- and wants to get to know everybody. He's a cool guy," he added.

At present, it looks like Elliott has fitted really well into the scheme of things of his new team. It will be interesting to see how he fares in the upcoming weeks.

