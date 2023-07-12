NFL: Saints running back Alvin Kamara agrees to plea deal in Las Vegas incident

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara has agreed to a plea agreement on charges related to a case in Las Vegas during the Pro Bowl weekend in February 2022. Kamara and three others were accused of hitting a man named Darnell Greene on February 5, 2022. The NFL, however, said the matter is under review by league.

In the amended plea agreement, which Kamara did not contest, the RB must do 30 hours of community service and play a $500 fine alongside paying around $100,000 to victim for medical expenses. The conditions were reported by 8NewsNow in a plea deal document published by them.

Tony Buzzbee, the victim's lawyer, also posted a statement sent by Kamara to Greene, which is a public apology by the RB to the victim — a part of the plea deal.

“Please accept my sincere apologies for the events of February 5, 2022 in Las Vegas,” read Kamara's signed letter to Greene, posted by Buzbee on his Instagram account.

“I am happy that we were able to get on the other side of this unfortunate incident, and I wish you the best for the future.”

The league, however, said that the Las Vegas incident remains under review, reported media outlet USA Today.

“We have been closely monitoring all developments in the matter, which remains under review,” NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told the media outlet.

“Alvin is pleased that this matter is behind him and looks forward to a successful NFL season,” Kamara’s lawyers, David Chesnoff, Richard Schonfeld and Drew Findling, said in a statement to USA TODAY.

Kamara, a round three pick in 2017 NFL Draft, has been with the Saints for all this six-year career. His breakout year came in 2020 when he rushed for 932 yards in 187 attempts, scoring 16 touchdowns. Overall, he has 5,135 rushing yards to his name in 1,135 attempts with 49 touchdowns.

