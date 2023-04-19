NFL: Former defensive lineman Chris Smith dies at 31

Former NFL player Chris Smith, aged 31, has died, said his agent Drew Rosenhaus. The cause of former NFL defensive lineman's death hasn't been announced, as per the Salisbury post.

"Rest in Peace Chris," read Rosenhaus's on Smith. "Condolences to all his family, friends and loved ones. We will miss you," the statement further read.

Smith's High School football team, West Rowan at Mount Ulla, North Carolina, also posted a heartfelt tweet for the deceased player.

"Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player. The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!" read the school's tweet.

Rest in Peace to a West Rowan Legend! Chris was a better person than he was player! The impact he had on those around him will be remembered forever!

Smith, who was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the 2014 NFL draft's fifth round, spent eight seasons in the league. Apart from spending three seasons with the Jaguars, Smith played one season with the Cincinnati Bengals, two with the Cleveland Browns, one with the Las Vegas Raiders and one with the Houston Texans in 2021 - his last team in the NFL.

In eight seasons, Smith played 72 games, registering a total 81 tackles, while managing 55 solo tackles. He also recorded 26 assist tackles while managed to get 11 sacks under his name.

After existing the NFL, Smith joined the XFL's Seattle Sea Dragons. He played five games for the Dragons in the ongoing season.

Reacting to his death, XFL also issued a statement, reading, "Chris was a powerful presence in the locker room. Loved and admired by his teammates and the coaching staff. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his entire family at this difficult time."

Smith's Alma Mater was Arkansas where he was named in the second-team All-SEC during the 2013 season. At Arkansas, Smith played as a defensive playmaker and team captain. Smith's college career highlights also include being named the Defensive MVP of 2009 Shrine Bowl.

