NFL: Fans get into brutal brawl during 49ers-Broncos preseason game - WATCH

The preseason NFL game between the San Francisco 49ers and the Denver Broncos saw ugly fight breaking out between the fans in the stands. One of the fans was left bloodied in the brawl after being punched to ground and several people engaged in violence.

Several of the women fans and a few security personnel tried to intervene but were unsuccessful to stop the fight. In one of the scenes visible on a video doing rounds on the social media, a guy continues to punch another one until security drags him away. Have a look at the video here:

As for the game, the 49ers beat the Broncos 21-20 in the closely fought game. Lead quarterbacks Brock Prudy and Russell Wilson of San Francisco and Denver, respectively, lead their teams only on the first drive only which ended in field goal for both.

The first quarter ended with no more scoring as the score read 3-3. the Broncos took the lead in the second quarter thanks to another field goal and the box score read 6-3 in their favor at half-time.

Come second half, the game was fought tooth and nail but the Broncos came out on top by just point, outscoring the 49ers 7-6 in the third quarter. The final quarter, however, saw the tables turning as the 49ers scored 12 points against the Broncos' seven.

Thanks to the last quarter burst, the 49ers came out on top and won the game by thinnest of the margins - one point. As for scoring, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold scored one touchdown each for the 49ers. As for the Broncos only Ben DiNucci scored one touchdown.

Pats-Packers called off

The preseason game between the New England Patriots and the Green Bay Packers ended with an unfortunate incident. The referee and both coaches decided to call off the game after Patriots' rookie cornerback Isaiah Bolden fell on the ground after colliding with his teammate.

