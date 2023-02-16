NFL: Eagles' Jason Kelce offers career update as both brothers try to soak in Super Bowl LVII

Super Bowl LVII was a game of emotions, skill, hard work, talent and luck. It became historic as well with two brothers playing opposite each other for the first time, that is Travis and Jason Kelce, for the Chiefs and the Eagles, respectively. The brothers played their hearts out at the biggest stage of the game but as the rule dictates, only one of them could lift the Lombardi trophy and in this case, it was Travis Kelce as Kansas City beat Philadelphia 38-35. The adrenaline has now settled and the brothers got together for their immensely popular podcast New Heights to recount the madness of the Super Bowl LVII week.

During the podcast, Jason talked about his future and like every player, he's exhausted from the crazy week he had. The Eagles Centre said he couldn't answer right now about playing or not playing in the next season. "Man, I can't answer that right now. No chance," 35-year-old Jason said during the podcast. "We'll answer that soon enough, I guess. I don't know the answer to that right now. So I can't answer it."

"I do know it was a lot of fun this year. I had an amazing team and time doing this show with my brother, so we'll see. I'm gonna let the batteries recharge. I'm exhausted, man. It's a long season, mentally, physically, emotionally drained, and I'm gonna let all that kinda recover before we decide on that," the veteran centre added.

Both the brothers were visibly emotional during the podcast and tried hard to fight their tears. Travis even mentioned that he was "boo-hoo" crying all week. The 33-year-old Tight End for the Chiefs won his second Super Bowl in four years and didn't hide his thoughts about the event at all.

"I was boo-hoo crying all week, man," the TE said. "It was a pretty cool experience. America, football world, I can't thank you enough for jumping on board, enjoying our family the way you did, supporting our family the way you did. One of the coolest feelings in the world, seeing your family accepted. Yeah, I love you guys for it. I'll remember that week and what led up to that game probably more than I'll remember most of what happened that game."

Well, the game is over for now and some time is well-deserved by both of them after what was one of the greatest Super Bowl games in history.

