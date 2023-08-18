NFL: Cleveland, Ojomo stretchered off field during Philadelphia Eagles' face-off vs Cleveland Browns

On Thursday (August 17), an unfortunate incident took place during a preseason face-off between Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns. Two Eagles players, receiver Tyrie Cleveland and rookie defensive lineman Moro Ojomo, were stretchered off the field after the duo suffered neck injuries in the preseason game. Both players have movement in their extremities, confirmed the team. "I haven't talked to the doctors yet but it sounds like they're moving around," coach Nick Sirianni pointed out. "I don't know anything else besides that," he opined.

Tyrie Cleveland, the Eagles wide receiver, was the first to be injured. In an attempt to catch an incomplete pass from quarterback Tanner McKee, he fell awkwardly and landed on his neck. As a result, the medical staff was quick to respond as it rushed to the field with Cleveland being taken off on a stretcher.

Later, rookie defensive lineman Moro Ojomo also suffered a similar fate with a neck injury. The 22-year-old was struck in the neck by teammate Tristin McCollum while they attempted to tackle Browns backup quarterback Kellen Mond. Hence, Ojomo was also carted off the field. The youngster, however, gave a thumbs-up and even waved while being taken away. It was later confirmed that Ojomo, too, had movement in all of his extremities.

INJURY CONCERNS

Apart from neck injuries to Ojomo and Cleveland, Philadelphia had more injury concerns as well. Cornerback Zech McPhearson was ruled out after sustaining an ankle injury early in the second quarter whereas rookie first-round pick Nolan Smith, along with receiver Olaminde Zaccheaus, left proceedings with a shoulder injury. Offensive lineman Josh Andrews, meanwhile, exited in the first half with an ankle injury and never returned.

