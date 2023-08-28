NFL: CJ Stroud named Houston Texans' starting QB after preseason finale win vs New Orleans Saints

After the Houston Texans' 17-13 triumph over the New Orleans Saints in their preseason final, the 21-year-old C.J. Stroud has been confirmed as the starting quarterback by coach DeMeco Ryans. In the Week 1, Texans are all set to lock horns with the Baltimore Ravens.

Post the face-off versus the Saints, Stroud said, "It was definitely a blessing, something that I think I worked for and definitely earned. At the same time, nothing else really changes. Still going to work like the way I'm working but even more now. I'm blessed enough to be able to be a starter, so young in this league, which isn't the easiest thing to do. But I know my coaches have trust and faith in me, so I'll go out there and do my best."

Following the victory, Ryans opined, "It's been over the course of the entire process of OTAs, training camp preseason games, just seeing the complete product and knowing CJ's desire to continue to better."

Stroud, who was the No. 2 pick, kicked off every preseason game and went 11-of-18 for 89 yards with a touchdown and one interception in eight series. It is to be noted that the young star joins two other rookie quarterbacks selected in the top five in this year's draft. The other two are set to start Week 1 in Carolina Panthers' Bryce Young and Indianapolis Colts' Anthony Richardson.

