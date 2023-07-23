NFL: Chiefs DT Chris Jones absent from training camp

Defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs' defensive tackle Chris Jones haven't reported for the training camp amid ongoing contract talks. The sides, however, are 'far apart' in reaching an agreement, reported ESPN. Jones was absent from the Chiefs' mandatory minicamp held in June as well.

Jones, as per the collective bargaining agreement signed by the NFL and the players' association, is subjected to a daily fine of $50,000 for being absent from the training camp.

The DT, who had signed a four-year deal in 2020 with the Chiefs, has one year left on his $80 million contract. After signing the contract in 2020, Jones had become the ninth-highest-paid DT in the league while taking average salary as the parameter.

Jones, a round two pick in the 2016 NFL draft, has spent all his career in Kansas City so far. He has played in 107 games in seven-year career with a total of 243 tackles, out of which 168 are solo. He also has recorded 65 sacks in his career with his best coming in 2018 and 2022 when he recorded 15.5 sacks in each of those season.

Jets coach on Aaron Rodgers

Jets coach Robert Saleh was asked about his star QB's future after the Friday, July 21 practice and said "he doesn't want to put Rodgers in a corner about committing."

"I don't want to back him into a corner and make him commit to something like that," Saleh said. "I just want him to have fun and know that when he walks in this building to let loose and have a little bit of fun, BS with the guys, come in the office, come talk to us and just enjoy playing football. Odds are if you enjoy playing football, you're going to want to keep doing it. I wouldn't put pressure on him to commit to something like that anyway, but I'd be shocked if he doesn't play multiple years. He looks like a little kid out there."

