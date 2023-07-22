NFL: Panthers sign no. 1 draft pick QB Bryce Young to four-year deal

The Carolina Panthers have signed the no. 1 2023 NFL Draft pick Bryce Young to a four-year, $37.9 million deal on Friday, July 21. The development reported by ESPN also mentioned that Young's total remuneration includes joining bonus of $24.6 million in guarantee.

The deal will allow the Panthers' QB to attend the training camp on schedule. The first full practice of Carolina players will take place on Wednesday, July 26 with rookies required to report to training site by Saturday, July 22. The Panthers are holding their training camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina.

Carolina had swapped places with the Chicago Bears to go from overall ninth to number one in the NFL Draft to pick Young. Notably, the QB had won the prestigious Heisman trophy in 2021 while at University of Alabama.

Young is one of the three QBs singed in top four of the 2023 NFL draft and the only one to be signed by its franchise so far. The rest of the top four QBs were overall no. 2 C.J. Stroud (Houston Texans) and overall no. 4 Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts).

At the June offseason workouts, Young did enough to impress Panthers coach Frank Reich who subsequently promoted the QB to first team. Young is expected to start Week 1 game against the Atlanta Falcons over veteran Panthers QB Andy Dalton.

"It's just the next step," Reich had said while promoting Young to the first team. "We had a couple of weeks to watch Andy. Andy has continued to perform at a very high level. We're just trying to get our team ready. Everything is about what's best for our team, and so this was just the next step."

The 5-foot-10, 204-pound QB, however, isn't taking anything for granted and is willing to earn his place in the team and the locker room.

"For me, it's about earning it," Young said. "I'm grateful to have the opportunity that I have. I still think it's a process. I'm grateful to be accepted by the team. It's an amazing locker room, a great group of guys. I want to continue with that.

"It's not something you're just entitled to."



