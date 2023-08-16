NFL: Anthony Richardson 'shocked' after being named as Colts' starting quarterback

After a quarter of preseason action, rookie Anthony Richardson has cemented himself as the Indianapolis Colts' starting quarterback. Thus, the 21-year-old will be the Colts' starter this season, announced coach Shane Steichen on Tuesday (August 15). The new development has taken Richardson by surprise but he is now ready for the challenge.

Steichen said, "Anthony's just been progressing. The growth he's shown, then, obviously, going into Buffalo, playing against a lot of their starters, he showed great signs of improvement. I like the things he did, and it's an opportunity now for him to get a lot more with the [starters] moving forward, and we go from there."

Regarding the new development, the youngster Richardson said, "Still got to work for it despite being granted the opportunity. Still got to work for it because nothing's handed to you. Got to earn everything."

"You work for it, [but] you didn't know when the timeline was going to be. I was just looking forward to Week 1 and just being ready for the opportunity and getting thrown in the fire hopefully. But then he told me, and I'm like, 'Wow, it really happened.' So, I'm thankful, I'm blessed, and now, you've got to keep building on this opportunity," stated the Colts' star.

Richardson further added, "I want to be great. I want to be remembered. I don't want to just be one of those guys like, 'Well, he was in the league.' I want my legacy to be remembered forever."

It is to be noted that Richardson was competing with veteran Gardner Minshew but now that a final call has been taken on the starter, the latter is disappointed but had words of praise for Richardson.

"This is his franchise," Minshew said of Richardson. "That's the reason they picked him where he is. And he's going to be really special," he stated.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE