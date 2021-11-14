New Zealand vs Australia, T20 World Cup 2021 final: Head to head, likely playing XIs and pitch report

New Zealand and Australia will be aiming to clinch their maiden T20 World Cup title when the trans-Tasman rivals go up against each other in the final of the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Sunday (November 14). The two teams have played phenomenal cricket and upstaged two of the overwhelming favourites in their respective semi-finals to set up what promises to be an enthralling final.

New Zealand defeated England by five wickets in the first semi-final to make it to the summit clash. The Kiwis managed to restrict Eoin Morgan & Co. on 166 and chased down the target with an over to spare. Daryl Mitchell was the star for the Kiwis with his unbeaten 72 but Devon Conway (46) and James Neesham (11-ball 27) also played a crucial role in their thrilling win.

Australia ended Pakistan's unbeaten run in the second semi-final to reach the final. Pakistan, who had won all of their five Super 12 matches, failed to defend a total of 176 runs as superb unbeaten knocks from Matthew Wade (41) and Marcus Stoinis (40) go them over the line in a pressure run-chase.

New Zealand have completed a hat-trick of finals in ICC events having made it to the summit clashes of the 2019 ODI World Cup and the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship this year. Australia, on the other hand, will be playing their ninth final in a major ICC event.

Likely playing XIs:

Australia have all the players fit and available for selection. Finch is likely to head into the final with an unchanged XI from the semi-final win against Pakistan to ensure his side can carry on the momentum into the final. New Zealand will have to make a forced change as Devon Conway has been ruled out with a broken right hand. The Kiwis are set to replace him with Tim Seifert in the middle-order.

Australia - Aaron Finch (c), David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc

New Zealand - Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert (wk), James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Ish Sodhi

Head to head:

Australia and New Zealand have come up against each other 14 times in T20Is so far with the Aussies managing nine wins compared to the Kiwis' five. New Zealand had won in the last meeting between the two sides in a T20 World Cup game.

Pitch report:

The toss is going to play a crucial role in deciding the fate of the T20 World Cup 2021 final. While dew remains a factor in the second innings, teams chasing have won the last eleven out of twelve games in this World Cup. The track is expected to be a good one and the team batting first should look to post a big total on the board to fancy their chances in the game.