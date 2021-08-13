Neeraj Chopra jumps 14 places to 2nd in world rankings after historic gold medal at Tokyo Olympics

India's javelin ace Neeraj Chopra moved up 14 places to become World No. 2 as per the latest World Athletics Men's Javelin Rankings (as of 10 August 2021). Neeraj won a historic gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020, leading India to its best-ever haul in the Olympics with seven medals — a gold, two silvers and four bronze medals.

With a mammoth 87.58m throw, the 23-year-old Chopra clinched India's maiden Olympics athletics. He became only the second individual Olympic gold medalist for India after Abhinav Bindra won shooting gold in 2008.

In the world ranking, Neeraj gained a whopping 14 places to occupy the second spot in the men's javelin throw. He was at 16 before the Tokyo Games with an average performance score of 1224. However, as per the latest ranking, Chopra is now at the second spot with 1315 average performance score behind German Johannes Vetter (1396).

Chopra collected 1296 performance points for topping the Olympic qualification round on August 4 and 1559 points for winning the gold in the final. Three other events of this year — Federation Cup, Indian Grand Prix-3 and Kuortane Games (Finland) — where he had come up with big throws were also considered in the ranking process.

Marcin Krukowski of Poland was third in the latest world rankings with an average performance score of 1302 and Tokyo Olympics silver winner Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was fourth with a score of 1298.

