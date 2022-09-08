Neeraj Chopra Javelin throw, live streaming: When and where to watch Diamond League 2022 Finals in India?

On Thursday (September 8), India's Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra will be seen in action as the 24-year-old will be taking part in the Zurich Diamond League Grand Final 2022. The tournament is a two-day affair and in-form Neeraj will leave no stone unturned to emerge victorious.

So far, Neeraj has had a stellar run in the 2022 season where he finished at the top at the Lausanne Diamond League meet, in August, before becoming the first-ever Indian to win a leg of the Diamond League.

The Lausanne victory along with a second-spot finish at the Stockholm leg assisted Neeraj to qualify for the Grand Final in Zurich. The superstar javelin thrower is the only Indian athlete to qualify for this year’s grand finale and all eyes are on him to finish atop (entering as a favourite). He, however, won't have it easy with Germany’s Julian Weber expected to provide tough competition. Here's everything to know about the Diamond League Final:

Where will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event take place at Diamond League Grand Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final will be held in Zurich.

When will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final be conducted?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final will be held on Thursday (September 08).

ALSO READ | Watch: Asif Ali, Fareed Malik involve in ugly exchange in last-over thriller between Pakistan-Afghanistan

At what time will Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event get underway at the Diamond League Grand Final?

The men’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final will kick-off late on Thursday evening, i.e. at 11:50 PM IST.

How can one watch Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final?

Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final will be broadcast on Sports 18-1 SD.

How can one watch the live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at Diamond League Grand Final?

The live streaming of Neeraj Chopra’s javelin throw event at the Diamond League Grand Final will be available on the Voot app