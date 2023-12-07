LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James lashes out at 'ridiculous' US guns laws after Las Vegas shooting

LA Lakers' superstar LeBron James has lashed out at the US gun laws and called for tougher rules in place after a shooting at a Las Vegas college campus, leading to the death of three people dead amid the Nevada city's preparations to host the NBA's in-season tournament finale.

Over the years, James has always been vocal on many such issues and often called for tighter gun control legislation. Thus, he spoke on it at length after arriving in the gambling hub for the Los Angeles Lakers' Wester Conference semi-final clash with the New Orleans Pelicans on Thursday. It is to be noted that the latest shooting episode saw a gunman kill three people and leave one critically injured at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas on Wednesday.

'The ability to get a gun is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense...'

Talking to the reports, James said, "First of all, my condolences go to the families that lost loved ones, families and friends and everything. It just goes back to what I said before about guns in America. I think it's such a longer conversation, but we keep dealing with the same story, this same conversation everybody single time it happens, and it just continues to happen."

The 38-year-old stated, "The ability to get a gun, the ability to do these things over and over and over, and there's been no change, is literally ridiculous. It makes no sense that we continue to lose innocent lives, on campuses, schools, at shopping markets and movie theaters."

"It's ridiculous. The fact that we haven't changed anything -- it's actually been easier to be able to own a firearm. It's stupid," James further added.

The veteran has often waded into the US gun control debate, notably after the 2018 shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, California, killing a dozen. In 2016, James also issued a stern warning against gun violence and racial injustice at the 2016 ESPY Awards, saying, "We all have to do better."