The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) reportedly issued a strict warning to pro sports leagues that organised theft groups are behind professional NBA and NFL players and their homes while they are out playing or travelling. Recently, the houses of Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, Cincinnate Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Donic and NBA guars Mike Conley Jr. and Bobby Portis have been among the burglarised properties, making headlines in the sports fraternity.

The FBI, however, didn't note any of the above cases but have warned the leagues involving such players. The investigating agency further claimed that the homes of professional athletes of the NFL and NBA have been reported, which contains high-end items such as designer handbags, jewelry, watches, cash, etc.

Further, the NFL and NBA have also issued security alerts to their players after such break-ins taking place in recent times. Some of these acts have been carried out during road games. As a result of these acts, the players -- both in the NFL and NBA -- have been left concerned about their families while they are out on the road during the leagues.

'These homes are targeted due to the perception they may have high-end goods'

"These homes are targeted for burglary due to the perception they may have high-end goods like designer handbags, jewelry, watches, and cash,” the FBI said in a Liaison Information Report obtained by ABC News.

Notably, at least nine professional athletes' homes were allegedly burglarised by organised theft groups in a span of three months, between Sep-Nov this year.

“While many burglaries occur while homes are unoccupied, some burglaries occur while residents are home. In these instances, individuals are encouraged to seek law enforcement help and avoid engaging with criminals, as they may be armed or use violence if confronted,” the report further added.