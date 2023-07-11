NBA: Wembanyama all but done in Summer League after game against Trail Blazers

Victor Wembanyama, the San Antonio Spurs' no. 1 pick in 2023 NBA Draft, is all but done in the NBA2K24 Summer League after the game against Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday. Wemby, in his second game, scored 27 points alongside 12 rebounds to show a glimpse of his potential. The Spurs, however, lost the game.

He later said that he's going to sit with San Antonio coach Gregg Popovich and decide on playing further in the Summer League.

"I know I got to talk with Pop," Wembanyama said Sunday to reporters after the game when asked if he's going to play in the Summer League further. "I'm going to listen to what he's going to say, but I'm ready to make any sacrifice for the team and give 100 per cent."

Wembanyama's debut, however, was not something he'd have liked. He had a rough outing during Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets as he went 2-for-13 while shooting from the field. During the game against Portland though, he almost took the Spurs to victory.

Nonetheless, Wembanyama would be on everyone's focus when he debuts for the Spurs in the NBA. The expectations from him are definitely going to be as big as they were during LeBron James' NBA debut 20 years ago, if not bigger.

Wemby too is 'happy' that the Summer League part is over for him despite it being a special moment in his life as he focuses on his debut.

"Like, this past month, I think basketball wasn't even 50 per cent of my schedule," Wembanyama said. "I can't stand it. I know it's a special moment in my life, but I'm just glad it's over, honestly. I just want to hoop, work out and lift."

The Spurs, who went to the postseason 22 years straight from 1996 to 2019, have missed the trip last four seasons and are hoping that Wembanyama's signing could recreate the magic of former no. 1 draft pick Tim Duncan.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE